LEWISBURG — Carl Phillips, at 101 years of age, remembers his time in the Pacific during World War II as do so many who did nothing less than assist in saving the world — with tremendous humility.
“It wasn’t bad,” he said. “There were a few times.”
Phillips, who served with the 115th Seabees, first landed in New Guinea, then served in the Phillippines. Troops were at sea for quite a while, he remembered, before getting the assignment to assist in New Guinea.
Phillips, originally from Wellsville, was born in 1918. Already married when he was drafted in 1944, he had been working in the oil fields of New York. He and his wife, Jeanne, had a daughter, Janet.
Basic training was at Samson Naval Base, New York.
The Seabees were the Navy’s engineers, and worked on just about everything from war machines to airstrips.
“They were preparing to go to the Philippines,” Phillips remembered of his stop in New Guinea. “They were going to build airstrips.”
The 115th arrived in the Philippines Feb. 8, 1945, and worked initially in the area of Ologapo.
Once in the Philippines, Phillips and the Seabees worked on housing for the Air Force personnel. The 115th constructed dozens of barracks and worked on various other projects as well throughout their time on the island.
“One day I was told to report to heavy equipment,” he remembered. “I was right where I wanted to be — a mechanic on heavy equipment.”
Philips joked he was one of the few in the military that got assignments he wanted. He looked forward to assisting with equipment such as bulldozers and graders.
Danger was never far away. Snipers posed a threat, especially during transports. Phillips remembered just such an incident.
“A truck driver was shot,” he said. “A sniper was laying along the side of the road somewhere. We were told to lay down in the back.”
He remembered the heat and humidity that accompanied life in the Philippines. He also remembered having to test anything he and his fellow Seabees repaired or serviced prior to having it used in the field.
“Anything we got ready, I had to try it out,” he said.
At one point, he and some fellow Seabees found themselves just ahead of an Army unit, which engaged Japanese soldiers.
“I asked, ‘How do we sleep with them shooting?,” Phillips said. “I was told, ‘Do your best.’ I remember seeing the tracers. It was pretty dangerous.”
From time to time, the men had to make the trek to Manila for parts or supplies. They would drive the big military trucks — commonly known as deuce-and-a-halves.
“We were looking for a place to stay overnight,” remembered Phillips. “Anything not locked would be towed away (by the local government). Those trucks didn’t have locks. We woke up and found out the trucks were gone.”
They later found the trucks — which had been taken to a local dump of sorts. Armed with the keys, the men jumped in the three trucks and made the trek back to camp. There, locks were installed on all trucks.
After about a year, the war ended in August 1945. Men were relieved to hear the news, especially when they learned that enemy troops were amassing to their south.
Phillips was assigned to oversee the parts department before getting word he was headed home. The long ship ride to the Pacific coast was followed by a long train ride home.
Carl and Jeanne had four children: Carla, who died in 2010; Janet, of Vermont; Jack, of New York; and Myrton, of Florida.
Phillips and his wife relocated to this in 2009. Jeanne passed away in January 2017, breaking a marital union of 77 1/2 years.
Phillips still misses his wife and noted his children “have been so good to me.”
