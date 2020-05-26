MILTON — Krista Menezes looked on in anticipation Tuesday morning as volunteers with the Milton Fire Department placed a 28-foot ladder amidst a row of trees standing between two homes on Sycamore Lane.
Menezes watched anxiously as fire department Lt. Mike Poust carefully climbed to the top of the ladder, and then gently reached his hand toward Phat Phillie.
Menezes said her cat, Phat Phillie, got out of her family's Sycamore Lane home Monday evening and didn't return. At around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, neighbors discovered the cat holding on near the top of the tree.
Poust was able to scoop Phat Phillie into a cat carrier, and return the feline to Menezes.
Seth Heddings, a captain with the Milton Fire Department, said it's rare for the department to be called to rescue cats from trees.
Given the ladder used to reach Phat Phillie was 28-feet high, Heddings estimated the cat had climbed 30 feet, to near the top of the tree.
Menezes said Phat Phillie was rescued by her family about five years ago, and ended up being rescued by the fire department on Tuesday.
Menezes noted that her daughter, Lauren, initially took the cat in while attending college in Savanah, Ga.
"This is his third state (to live in)," Menezes said, of the cat. "We're originally from Houston."
She praised the volunteers with the Milton Fire Department for the work they did in rescuing the cat from the tree.
"I am so thankful," Menezes said. "The Milton Fire Department is the best. They are so professional."
