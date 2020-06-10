HARRISBURG - The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Wednesday confirmed that there are 410 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 76,846.
Locally, cases by county are as follows: Northumberland, 188; Lycoming, 164; Columbia, 349; Union, 70; Snyder, 50; Montour, 51. These numbers reflect confirmed cases.
There are 6,062 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 48 new deaths.
There are 631 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 467,329 patients who have tested negative to date.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 16,309 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,845 cases among employees, for a total of 19,154 at 623 distinct facilities in 45 counties. Of total deaths, 4,199 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.
Approximately 5,837 of our total cases are in health care workers.
