LEWISBURG — This holiday season join Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy, the award-winning fiddle virtuosos, in an intimate and unique Christmas concert you will never forget. Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy: A Celtic Family Christmas will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10 at the Weis Center for the Performing Arts.
All attendees are asked to bring a canned food item, which will be distributed to local families in need through Union County Children and Youth Services.
Free kids activities from the Lewisburg Children’s Museum will be offered in the Atrium from 6:30-7:15 p.m. Materials are sponsored by the Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau. Activities will highlight Celtic traditions of the holiday season. Children will make a small grapevine holly wreath that they can take home and hang on a door or window. Older children will also learn how to tie a Celtic Heart Knot.
Patrons are encouraged to arrive early, as multiple events are taking place on-campus that evening. Free parking lot shuttles will be circulating all parking lots, before and after the performance.
One of Cape Breton, Nova Scotia’s most important exports and a superstar in the Celtic music world, fiddler and step-dancer Natalie MacMaster has built a sterling, multi-decade career on electrifying playing and must-see live performances. Her extensive discography showcases MacMaster as both soloist and marquee collaborator, notably with husband and fellow fiddler, Donnell Leahy, recognized as one of the best Celtic fiddlers in the world. The accomplished duo has toured extensively over the years together and separately, selling out venues across the continent.
Accompanied by an incredible array of talented musicians – and their children – A Celtic Family Christmas will guide you into the wonderful world of a true MacMaster Leahy Christmas celebration through a mix of song and dance.
With a lineup of familiar Christmas songs intermingled with classic Celtic songs, A Celtic Family Christmas brings you in the door and welcomes you in as part of the family.
The performance is sponsored, in part, by Coldwell Banker Penn One Real Estate and Martha and Alan Barrick.
Tickets for the Weis Center performance are $35 for adults, $28 for seniors 62+, $25 for youth 18 and under, $25 for Bucknell employees and retirees (limit two), $10 for Bucknell students (limit two), and $25 for non-Bucknell college students (limit two). Tickets can be purchased online at Bucknell.edu/BoxOffice or by calling 570-577-1000.
Tickets are also available in person from several locations including the Weis Center lobby (weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and the CAP Center Box Office, located on the ground floor of the Elaine Langone Center (weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.).
For more information about this event, contact Lisa Leighton, marketing and outreach director, at 570-577-3727 or by e-mail at lisa.leighton@bucknell.edu.
For more information about the Weis Center for the Performing Arts, go to Bucknell.edu/WeisCenter or search for the Weis Center on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.
