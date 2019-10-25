MILTON — Each year, Rotary International holds a “World’s Greatest Meal” to raise money toward the eradication of polio.
This year, the Milton Rotary Club heard from a polio survivor as a program. Brian Johnson, a retired Bloomsburg University professor, told of his experience with polio. As a result of club donations, $1,003 was donated to the Rotary Foundation toward the Polio Plus project.
Johnson said he grew up in rural northwestern Pennsylvania and contracted the polio virus in May 1945. Johnson pointed out that prior to 1955 when Dr. Jonas Salk introduced the first polio vaccine and 1958 when Albert Sabin formulated an oral polio vaccine, polio was a dreaded disease which caused fear in every family.
Polio is caused by a virus and Johnson described his symptoms as first having a stiff neck, followed by fever, muscle pain, stiffness and muscle weakening. He was diagnosed with polio and was in the hospital for six weeks. His mother stayed with him constantly and read him books every day during the long hours. Many treatments were used to try to help him such as Sister Kenny hot packs on his legs and rubbing them with cream.
About two years later, he was sent to the Shriner’s hospital in Erie for a new treatment where muscles from other areas of the body were transplanted into his legs.
Johnson said that he always tried to stay very active during his lifetime and took up bicycling, including participating in bike races to strengthen his legs. Johnson said that he applauds the efforts of Rotary to eradicate this disease and urged everyone to make sure that family members vaccinate children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.