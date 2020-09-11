Food bank sees 50% increase in food provided

WILLIAMSPORT — Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank has experienced a 50% increase in the amount of food provided to those in need, according to Executive Director Joe Arthur.
Arthur revealed that statistic during a virtual town hall meeting, held Thursday to mark September as Hunger Action Month.
Since March, Arthur said the food bank has provided 6.5 million pounds of food to those in need, a 50% increase over the same period last year.
According to Arthur, one in 20 of the food bank’s users are new to food insecurity.
The food bank serves 27 counties across Pennsylvania. According to a release provided by the food bank, more than 200,000 people are served each month as a result of the food bank working with more than 1,000 local partner agencies.
“The response to the COVID pandemic has put a tremendous strain on our resources,” Arthur said.
However, he praised the community for continuing to support the food bank.
“It has been humbling to see the outpouring of support for our community,” Arthur said. “In our fight to end hunger, we truly are better together.”
In addition to Arthur, the meeting included the following panelists: Jennifer Brillhart, executive director of the York County Food Bank; Jame Clements-Smith, executive director of Feeding Pennsylvania; Anne Guenin, executive director of Downtown Daily Bread of Harrisburg; and Dani Ruhf, executive director of Child Hunger Outreach Partners.
The panelists each noted the need for volunteers with their respective organizations.
“When the pandemic first hit, we saw a drop in a lot of our volunteers,” Brillhart said.
The organization experienced an increase in volunteers due to individuals being out of work and looking for ways to serve the community.
“As people go back to work, we are seeing a dip in our volunteers again,” Brillhart said. “The work we do is so dependent on that volunteer base.”
She also reported that her organization saw a spike in need due to the pandemic, noting that it typically served 250 families per week.
“At the height of COVID, we were serving close to 3,000 per week,” she said.
Ruhf said the number of families served by Child Hunger Outreach Partners in the northern tier of Pennsylvania increased substantially when a hospital in the area laid off 400 of its workers.
Arthur expects the entities which provide food to those in need will see an increase in those needing food as Pennsylvania’s eviction moratorium comes to an end.
In addition to those to be evicted being in need of food, he said many landlords have lost their livelihood by not being able to collect rent.
“We are stocking up on as much food as we possibly can to prepare for the increase (in need),” Arthur said.
For more information on the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, visit centralpalfoodbank.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.