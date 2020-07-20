SELINSGROVE — A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for the man who allegedly shot and killed two people in a Snyder County restaurant parking lot.
Christopher T. Fernanders, 55, of Paxinos was scheduled to appear at 1 p.m. Monday, July 27, before Judge John H. Reed in Selinsgrove.
Papers filed in District Count alleged that Fernanders followed Heather S. Campbell, 46, of Trevorton to the parking lot of the Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant, where he shot and killed her using a same-automatic handgun. A man state troopers say was accompanying Campbell, Matthew T. Bowersox, 52, of Mifflinburg, was also shot and killed.
Fernanders was stopped from further action after a restaurant patron with a legally carried firearm exited the restaurant and fired three or four rounds, striking and wounding the suspect.
Fernanders was taken via Life Flight to Geisinger Medical Center where he was reportedly in serious condition for a time.
The man who troopers said "neutralized" the situation, Troy A. Sprenkle, 49, was cleared of any wrongdoing after an investigation.
Fernanders was preliminarily arraigned at Geisinger Medical Center on allegations which included two counts of first degree murder and several firearms felonies.
Misdemeanor counts of contempt for violation of order or agreement, possession of an instrument of crime with intent, stalking, criminal mischief and recklessly endangering another person were also pending.
Fernanders was denied bail.
Scheduling the hearing was contingent upon the defendant's recovery from injuries. It was noted that the proceedings may be moved to Snyder County Court in Middleburg.
