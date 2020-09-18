LEWISBURG — Extended closure of a borough street for to allow for seating of diners was granted this week by Lewisburg Borough Council.
Council agreed to keep South Sixth street closed from Market Street to White Pine Alley through Monday, Nov. 2 for use by outdoor diners. The street will be opened at that time for the winter.
Meantime, Theresa Yerger was appointed to the Lewisburg Planning Commission for the remainder of a term set to expire Dec. 31, 2023.
It was noted that there were vacancies on the Planning Commission (expiration Dec. 31, 2022 and Dec. 31, 2023) and single vacancies on the Zoning Hearing Board (alternate through Dec. 31, Shade Tree Commission (expiration Dec. 31, 2022 and Dec. 31, 2023) and HARB (Historic Architecture Review Board, expiration Dec. 31 and Dec. 31, 2022).
HARB recommendations for Certificates of Appropriateness were granted for Neil Boyd, 422 St. Louis St. (fence and shed), Timothy and Deborah Faulk, 214 S. Seventh St. (porch repair), Michelle Yearick, 326 N. Fourth St. (windows and addition), Rick and Kristin Selvala, 297 S. Fourth St. (windows and shingles) and Providence Engineering, 419 Market St. (sign).
There will be no cost of living increase for borough pensioners in 2021 as the annual Consumer Price Index (CPI) did not increase by 1% or more. The annual CPI increase was calculated as 0.986% by the borough actuary.
