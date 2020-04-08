MILTON — With concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic at the forefront, Milton Borough Council by a vote of 7-3 on Wednesday approved a recommendation by the borough manager to not open the community pool this year.
In addition to the uncertainty surrounding when the pandemic may end, Borough Manager Jess Novinger said the pool’s pump house wall needs repaired. A leak in the diving well must also be repaired before the pool can open.
Department of Public Works Director Sam Shaffer said it will take four weeks to repair the wall. However, with contractors currently not able to work due to the statewide stay-at-home order it’s unknown when those repairs could be made as contractors will likely have a backlog of work once the order is lifted.
Given the uncertainty of when the stay-at-home order will be lifted, and when school may end to free up potential pool employees, borough Secretary/Treasurer Shelly Sandstrom said there likely isn’t enough time to have the necessary personnel in place to operate the pool. In addition, she said there are concerns as to whether supplies to operate the concession stand can be obtained.
“A lot of communities are having the same dilemma right now,” Sandstrom said. “The whole country is going through this and what to do with outside pools.”
Before making the recommendation to council, Novinger said she consulted with the borough’s department heads.
“I don’t make this recommendation lightly,” Novinger said. “I was really looking forward to a pool season.”
Council President Mark Shearer and members Jeff Robol, Joe Moralez, John Pfeil, Charles Swartz, Richard Specht and Cindy Fawess all voted in favor of not opening the pool in 2020. Voting against the motion were council Vice President Jamie Walker and members Linda Meckley and Dale Pfeil.
Meckley, Walker and Dale Pfeil each indicated during the meeting they wanted to wait until May to vote on the issue, in order to potentially have a better idea on how the pandemic is going to play out.
During his report to council, Milton Fire Department Chief Scott Derr said the department’s ambulance transported three patients from the borough who tested positive for COVID-19. In addition, Derr said the ambulance has transported “quite a few more” patients from Milton who are still awaiting their COVID-19 test results.
Milton Police Department Chief Curt Zettlemoyer said his department received numerous calls from residents concerned about various businesses which have been operational since the stay-at-home order was put in place. However, Zettlemoyer said the businesses were found to be on the list of those approve to operate or received waivers from the state to continue operation.
He also noted that numerous vehicles from out of the area have been seen in Milton in recent weeks.
“(Coronavirus) is here,” Zettlemoyer said. “(Community members) need to wear masks and practice social distancing.”
By a vote of 9-1, council voted to only meet one time per month during the pandemic, as opposed to the typical two monthly meetings. Meckley voted against that motion.
Wednesday’s meeting was conducted online via Zoom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.