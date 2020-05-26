Editor’s note: The Penn State Extension Master Gardeners of Columbia County, of Northumberland County, and of Montour County are sharing their expertise this growing season. If you have any questions or column topic suggestions, please email them to ColumbiaMG@psu.edu.
There’s a new grass in town. It’s shade tolerant and deer don’t eat it. Wow! Sounds great! However, this grass is taking over our woods, flower beds, and lawns.
Japanese stiltgrass, Microstegium vimineum, was once used as packing material and was documented in Tennessee in 1919. It’s been working its way throughout the eastern United States for the past hundred years. It has been found along roads, ditches, in moist woodlands, in pastures, home landscapes, and lawns. Stiltgrass forms a dense mat that smother plants, including tree seedlings.
The good news is that stiltgrass is very easy to pull out. The bad news is that like most invasive plants, it has a huge seed set, so there is plenty to pull out. Please remember that the first step of management is identification. Stiltgrass, also called Nepalese browntop, is an annual grass that germinates in spring, grows to two to 3.5 feet tall, and dies back in the fall, turning a light tan. It’s easiest identifying characteristic is the silver stripe of reflective hairs along the midrib of the bright green upper leaf surface. The lance-shaped leaves are alternate and one to three inches long. Flower stalks grow on the top of each stem. Seeds are usually set in late August to September.
Don’t confuse Microstegium with look-alikes! Virginia cutgrass, Pennsylvania smartweed, crabgrass, and nimblewill can be confused with stiltgrass. If in doubt, email clear photographs to your local Penn State Extension Master Gardeners. Be sure to include a ruler or coin for size comparison and your contact information.
Cultural control methods include hand-pulling and mulching so that the seeds do not germinate. Regular mowing keeps the stiltgrass short, but it will still bloom and set seed in late summer. Cutting off the stalks just before flowering in late summer will prevent seed formation.
Chemical control in the landscape includes preemergent herbicides, like trifluralin (Preen). Corn gluten meal is not effective on Japanese stiltgrass. After stiltgrass begins to grow, postemergent herbicides may be used. Glyphosate (Roundup) is broad spectrum weed killer, so take care to avoid desirable neighboring plants when you spot treat. Sethoxydim (Bonide Grass Beater) and fluazifop-p-butyl (Ortho Grass B Gone) are selective herbicides that manage grasses in landscape beds but do not harm broadleaved ornamental plants. Be sure to read and follow the label directions carefully.
Control in lawns includes keeping the turfgrass healthy with proper mowing height, liming, fertilization, and if needed, irrigation. The same preemergent herbicides that prevent crabgrass seed germination also prevent stiltgrass. Look for products that include dithiopyr, pendimethalin, or prodiamine as active ingredients. Fenoxaprop (Bayer crabgrass killer for lawns) kills annual grasses after they have emerged. Again, reading and following label directions is essential for both safety and success.
With any invasive plant, it is important to be vigilant and control the population before it becomes unmanageable. For additional information, go to https://extension.psu.edu/ and put Japanese stiltgrass in the search engine.
