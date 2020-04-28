Gordner offers thoughts on reopening state

HARRISBURG — Members of the Pennsylvania Senate received "a couple hours notice" that Gov. Tom Wolf planned to approve the reopening of several recreational entities in the state, according to Sen. John Gordner (R-27).
Wolf on Monday announced that, beginning Friday, golf courses, marinas, guided fishing trips and privately owned campgrounds can reopen.
"We had same-day notice (of the decision)," Gordner said. "We had a caucus at 11 (a.m. Monday). The majority leader was briefed that morning that the governor would be making an announcement... We got a couple hours notice on that."
He said the decision to reopen those entities is "welcome news."
"(Wolf) has heard pretty loud and strong that people need some additional (recreation) options that are safe and within CDC guidelines," Gordner said.
However, he questioned the timing of the announcement.
"It's interesting, (New York) Gov. (Andrew) Cuomo on Friday announced he was opening up (New York) golf courses (Monday)," Gordner said. "It may be another example where (Wolf's) following the lead of Gov. Cuomo."
He noted that some states are allowing businesses to reopen beginning on Friday.
"Gov. Wolf said he wasn't even going to start doing (reopening by) counties until May 8, which is another 10 days or so away," Gordner said.
When May 8 does come along, Gordner believes Northumberland, Union and Snyder counties will all fit the criteria for reopening, based on the number of coronavirus cases in those areas.
"Pretty well the whole region, Columbia County being the exception, would fit into (Wolf's) requirements for reopening," Gordner said.
He also touched on Wolf's announcement that hospitals can again start offering elective surgeries.
"That's another area where, a month ago, (Health) Sec. (Rachel) Levine and Gov. Wolf talked about a huge surge and that hospitals were going to be overwhelmed with patients," Wolf said. "That never came close to happening... Hospitals are being financially brutalized because they haven't been able to do those type of surgeries."
During a recent press conference, Geisinger President and CEO Dr. Jaewon Ryu said the hospital received $53 million from the federal CARES Act.
However, he said the hospital is estimating it will lose $100 million per month due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"The governor has been preventing (hospitals) from a financial lifeline," Gordner said, of elective procedures not being held. "The governor and the (health) secretary were wrong in what they thought would happen, that hospitals would be overrun and there would have to be tents for all of the capacity of COVID-19."
He believes the time has come to also allow churches to begin holding services, as long as social distancing guidelines are followed.
"It seems, in regards to religious freedom, that churches should start to be able to be open," Gordner said. "People are looking to go back to churches, to sing some hymns and get some hope."
He said churches could offer multiple services, to minimize the number of people in the buildings at one time. In addition, Gordner said families should practice social distancing in church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.