LEWISBURG — Effective Monday, anyone entering Evangelical Community Hospital facilities will be required to wear a mask.
Patients will receive masks at entry screening points. The mask is required to be worn at all times when in any facility, including in all patient care, common areas and hallways.
Everyone entering facilities will also be required to have a temperature screening before entry is permitted.
To further adhere to the state’s stay-at-home directive and to help control the spread of COVID-19, Evangelical’s restrictions on visitation is tightening.
The hospital will no longer allow patients arriving at Donehower-Eisenhower Pavilion for imaging and laboratory services to be escorted by a visitor.
Exceptions will include patients in wheelchairs, those who need assistance walking, children under the age of 18, and any patient with cognitive impairment. In those situations, one visitor will be allowed with the patient, and cannot be showing any signs of illness.
The same restrictions apply to Urgent Care and all outpatient offices.
The Emergency Department will no longer allow any visitors. Anyone accompanying a patient to the department will be asked to wait outside of the facility in their vehicle.
Visitation has also been limited to one parent for any patient under the age of 18.
Beginning Monday, the hours for the COVID-19 testing location, located to the rear of McCann School of Business, will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
