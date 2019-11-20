LEWISBURG — The American Red Cross recently updated local blood drive opportunities.
Upcoming drives, listed by county, are as follows.
Columbia County
• 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, Mill-Green United Methodist Church, 75 S. State St., Millville
• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Columbia Mall, 225 Columbia Mall Drive, Bloomsburg
• 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, Columbia Mall, 225 Columbia Mall Drive, Bloomsburg
• 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, Susquehanna Energy Information Center, 634 Salem Blvd., Berwick
• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, Columbia Mall, 225 Columbia Mall Drive, Bloomsburg
Lycoming County
• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Best Buy, 115 Lycoming Mall Circle, Muncy
• 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Duboistown United Methodist Church, 133 Summer St., South Williamsport
• 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, First Southern Baptist Church, 89 Kimble Hill Road, Williamsport
• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, River Valley Regional Y, 641 Walnut St., Williamsport
• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, Planet Fitness, 1020 Commerce Park Drive, Williamsport
• 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, Northern Tier Central Labor Council, 500 Jordan Ave., Montoursville
• 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, Trinity Episcopal Church, 844 W. Fourth St., Williamsport
• 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, Trinity Lutheran Church, 120 S. Main St., Hughesville
• 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, Trinity United Methodist Church, 1407 Allegheny St., Jersey Shore
• 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, Phelps Chapel, 68 Phelps Chapel Road, Jersey Shore
• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, UPMC Susquehanna, Muncy, 215 E. Water St., Muncy
• 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, Old Lycoming Township Volunteer Fire Company, 1600 Dewey Ave., Williamsport
• 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, Woodward Fire Company, 4147 Route 220 north, Linden
• 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, STEP Head Start, 2138 Boyd St., Williamsport
• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, Crossroads Community Church, 1454 S. Route 44, Jersey Shore
• 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, Church of Our Savior Espicopal, 31 N. Loyalsock Ave., Montoursville
• Noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, AMC Classic 11, 300 W. Fourth St., Williamsport
• 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, UPMC Susquehanna, 700 High St., Williamsport
• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, The Fitness Factory, 330 Hughes St., Williamsport
Montour County
• 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, First Baptist Church, 12 Brookside Drive, Danville
Snyder County
• 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Middleburg Moose, 235 Grant St., Middleburg
• 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, Fremont Fire Company, 299 Mill Race Road, Mount Pleasant Mills
• 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, Freeburg Fire Hall, 15 E. Market St., Freeburg
• 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, Beavertown Fire Company, 222 Sassafras Ave., Beavertown
Union County
• 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday at American Red Cross, 249 Farley Circle, Lewisburg
• 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, Elimsport United Methodist Church, 16145 S. Route 44, Allenwood
• 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, Winfield Baptist Church, 330 Route 304, Winfield
• 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, Mifflinburg Assembly of God, 1001 Market St., Mifflinburg
