Eagle Scout project dedicated to emergency responders

WATSONTOWN — Friends, family and community members gathered Saturday morning at the Warrior Run Area Fire Department as Logan Smedley unveiled the completion of an approximately $10,000 monument that was the centerpiece of his Eagle Scout project.
Smedley, who will be entering 10th grade at the Warrior Run High School, said it took approximately one year to complete the first responder monument he designed for placement at the fire department.
The monument features fire, EMS and police insignias, along with plaques containing the Firefighter’s Prayer, Police Officer’s Prayer and EMS Prayer. Three flag poles stand behind the monument, from which U.S., Pennsylvania, firefighter and EMS flags fly.
Warrior Run Area Fire Department President Brian Harrison served as emcee for the dedication ceremony, and noted that Smedley has no connection to emergency responders.
“I have always had a lot of respect for first responders,” Smedley said, prior to the ceremony. “Their jobs are very important.”
A member of Troop 622 of Turbotville, 15-year-old Smedley said he has been involved in Scouting since he was 4 or 5.
For his Eagle Scout project, Smedley wanted to do something to honor first responders.
Harrison and First Presbyterian Church of Watsontown Pastor Paul Smith spoke during the event. Both praised Smedley for his dedication to the project.
Harrison noted that the Warrior Run Area Fire Department headquarters was built in 2002.
“Since 2002, we had been trying to put a memorial together here at the department,” he said. “It never got completed… The kid has a lot of dedication.”
Harrison said Smedley first approached he and department Chief Doug Funk with the idea of building the monument for his Eagle Scout project. Along with Smedley gaining Scouting approval to carry out the project, the fire department’s board of directors also signed off on the concept.
“Eagle Scouts should put it on their resumés that they’re an Eagle Scout,” Harrison said. “There’s a lot of time and dedication into being an Eagle Scout. I know Logan is going to succeed because of that.”
Smith said Smedley and his father completed some work around Smith’s home.
“Logan took pride in everything he did in his work, his family, in his community,” Smith said. “Logan has a lot to be proud of.”
He also referred to the well-known phrase that it “takes a village to raise a child.”
“It took a borough to raise this child, and you did a wonderful job,” Smith said, during his remarks. “You can take pride in what Logan became.”
While the design of the monument went through multiple changes, Smedley said he enjoyed completing the designs on his own. He estimates the value of the monument at $10,000, however he noted that all of the materials were donated.
Much of the work constructing the monument was completed by Swartz Roofing and Remodeling. The flag poles were custom made by Penn American.
Smedley thanked other contributors to the project, including Watsontown Brick, Dan Ber, YBC, Lloyd Masonry, Joe Reynolds, Turbotville Landscaping and members of Troop 622.
According to Harrison, bricks for the monument came from Watsontown Brick and match the bricks the department purchased from the company when completing its building. He also noted that two bushes were donated by Turbotville Landscaping for planting at the monument in memory of Scott Harrison and Trudy Hollenbach.
Harrison, Brian’s father, was a long-time volunteer and former president of the department. Hollenbach was the wife of past department President Ken Hollenbach.
During the ceremony, Brian Harrison stressed that the monument is meant to honor all responders.
“It’s not just for Warrior Run,” he said. “Logan wanted to make sure it was for all first responders.
“This memorial is for our present, our future and our past first responders.”
In addition to Smedley, Harrison and Smith, participants in the ceremony included members of Troop 622, National Anthem singer Emily Yoder, the Rev. Beverly Cotner with the invocation and Duncan Moore, who played “Amazing Grace” on the bagpipes.
Smedley is the son of Roy and Shannon Smedley.
Staff writer Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 or email kevin@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.