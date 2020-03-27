DANVILLE — In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, Geisinger Health System on Friday announced it is rescheduling non-urgent appointments and offering patients other care options, such as telephone or telehealth virtual care visits.
With fewer members of the community requiring care in clinics, part of this effort includes temporarily concentrating care into fewer locations. This way, Geisinger can redeploy staff and supplies in higher-need areas while maintaining open clinics for those who still need timely care.
Geisinger staff have reached out to patients affected by these efforts to reschedule their appointments or offer alternate options for care.
Non-urgent appointments may be rescheduled, or, in many cases, be offered as telehealth or virtual care visits. Appointment may also occur in a different location than where it was originally scheduled.
Temporary changes in clinics and services include: Outpatient psychiatry, closing Monday; sleep labs, closed; Geisinger Bloomsburg Lows Road, closed; Geisinger Elysburg, closed; Geisinger Milton, closed; Geisinger Mount Carmel, rimary care closed, Convenient Care remaining open; Geisinger Richfield, closed; Geisinger Selinsgrove, closed; Geisinger Specialty Care Shamokin, closed; Cardiology telemedicine, centralized to Danville; Endocrinology, centralized to Danville; Gastroenterology, centralized to Danville; Geisinger Bloomsburg at Lows Road Cardiology, Geisinger Selinsgrove Cardiology and Shamokin Cardiology, centralized to telemedicine, Danville and Lewisburg; Geisinger Medical Center Infusion, centralizing to Danville, on April 10; and Geisinger Medical Center Dickey Clinic Neurology centralizing to Bloomsburg.
In addition, the following departments are all centralizing to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville: General Surgery, Infectious Disease, Nephrology, Orthopaedics, Orthotics, Palliative Care, Pediatrics, Pediatric Surgery, Plastic Surgery, Rheumatology, Transplant, Trauma, Urology and Weight Management.
