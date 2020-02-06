LEWISBURG — The director of a film about survivors of the Columbine High School mass shooting said Wednesday said interviewing fellow survivors was hugely helpful.
Filmmaker Laura Farber, director of “We Are Columbine” (2018), was a freshman at Columbine in April 1999 when two students shot and killed 12 students and one teacher. Farber was in the school cafeteria when the shooting started.
More than 20 people were injured and shots were exchanged between the perpetrators and police. Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold took their own lives in the school library.
To Farber, the film about six surviving classmates and herself was “cathartic” and had to be made.
“The hardest part was just not being able to talk about it, or feeling like we couldn’t talk about it,” Farber said before the screening. “It was a community consensus that if you were there, you were there and there was nothing more to say.”
Farber sought to both break the barrier which has kept survivors from speaking up and change the image of Columbine High School.
“What has been portrayed has always been out of our control, another narrative (and) the media’s narrative,” she said. “This was the first time that our stories came from the inside.”
The production, which took about seven years, involved interviews with fellow classmates. Farber, also in the film, found it challenging to maintain professional detachment.
“I tried to separate myself as a director and not as a survivor. That didn’t work,” Farber said. “Very quickly I learned that I was a part of it. I was in it and it helped me a lot.”
Farber learned much along the way, including how close she was to grave danger.
“There was a bomb under my table in the cafeteria,” she said. “Twelve years after the shooting, I just learned that for the first time while filming.”
Farber noted that the film was made without recreations or certain other footage. A promise was also made to participants to not use footage from security cameras which showed the shooters in the cafeteria.
“They wouldn’t have been in it if I’d done that. That’s all been done before,” she added. “I wanted it be a new and sensitive approach.”
Farber, originally from Littleton, Colo., said Dallas, Texas, is her home now and she is a full-time filmmaker.
The screening at the Campus Theatre was presented by Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America. Organizers noted that the first week of February is recognized nationally as Gun Violence Survivors Week. The group maintains that in the first five weeks of a typical year, domestic gun deaths have exceeded those in “peer nations” for an entire year.
