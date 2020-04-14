MUNCY — A Muncy man has been arrested and jailed in Lycoming County as part of an investigation into a robbery March 18 at Sam’s Place Lottery and Tobacco, 1374 E. Penn St., Muncy Creek Township.
State Police At Montoursville said a search warrant was executed at 317 Carpenter St., Muncy, for Steven James Martin, 28. Martin was arraigned in Muncy and jailed without bail. He has been charged with felony counts of robbert (three), theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property and misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats, possession of instruments of crime, possession of a weapon and simple assault.
Troopers said the robbery occurred around 9:54 p.m. when a male wearing a blue “PSU” sweatshirt, baggy gray sweatpants, camouflaged facemask, dark ski goggles with white trim, black groves and gray sneakers entered the store carrying a red drawstring bag. The suspect brandished a silver handgun, pointed it at the cashier and demanded money. He was allegedly given an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.