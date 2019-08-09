MS Run the US passes through region

MIFFLINBURG — Bridget McElroy was scheduled to “only” run 14 miles today.
McElroy, MS run the US Segment 18 anchor, was averaging more than 26 miles per day since starting on Sunday. Supported by staff in two separate vehicles, she began her Thursday run near Woodward, Centre County and finished along Furnace Road near Vicksburg.
To date, her 150-mile segment of the cross-continent fundraiser has brought in more then $12,000 for multiple sclerosis research and awareness.
McElroy, of Oak Brook, Ill., said she started running to relieve stress from her job as a second-grade teacher. But she quickly found satisfaction in the activity and progressed to doing multi-sport events.
Her inspiration for doing MS Run the US came from an aunt and two cousins who have multiple sclerosis, an unpredictable disorder of the central nervous system. One of them encouraged McElroy to take on what she predicted would be a life-changing experience.
McElroy gave herself plenty of time to get ready and followed a training program supplied by the charity.
“I started training around Thanksgiving,” she said. “It is kind of a slow progression at the beginning, just working my way up to a marathon. Then it just kind of goes up from there, training your body to run on tired legs.”
McElroy’s home area near Chicago is flatter than Central Pennsylvania, a fact which has had satisfactions of its own.
“The hills have been a little challenging,” McElroy said. “But every hill has been worth the view once you get to the top.”
The support crew has been with McElroy during every mile, and carried supplies such as a kiddy pool which is used for ice baths after a long day.
Nutrition has also been coached, encouraging a good balance of fruits, vegetables, carbs, proteins and smoothies. Notably, the calorie level has to be high.
“If you’re not eating enough, you just can’t go out there and run,” McElroy said. “I also used Honey Stinger, one of the sponsors of MS Run the US.”
McElroy was accompanied over the last miles of her Thursday run by Jeremiah Allen, Mifflinburg coach, teacher and MS Run the US veteran. Allen, who had run the local segment in previous years, ran the leg from Milwaukee, Wisc. to Valpariso, Ind. The two joked about how each ran segments in each other’s “home” region.
McElroy handed off to Jamie Woyce in Sunbury today. Woyce will run Segment 19, the final leg of the 3,200-mile fundraiser, which will conclude in New York City. Visit www.msruntheus.org to follow progress of the final segment or to contribute.
Staff Writer Matt Farrand can be reached at 570-742-9671 and via email at matt@standard-journal.com.
