BLOOMSBURG — As outrage continues to grow over a post to the Bloomsburg Fair Facebook page deemed by some as transphobic, the fair has announced a 1 p.m. press conference will be held at the fairgrounds.
The post, which has since been removed, featured a dunk tank with a photo of someone wearing a dress and wig in the resemblance of Pa. Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine, a transgender woman.
The dunk tank was used over the weekend to raise funds at an event dedicated to local fire companies.
Along with several pictures, the post read “Dr. Levine? Thank you. You were a hit and raised a lot of money for the local fire companies. Wonder why so many were trying to dunk you.”
Levine has largely spearheaded the state's response to coronavirus.
The fair issued a response to another media outlet, a response which misspelled Levine's name throughout:
“On behalf of the Bloomsburg Fair, we are responding to a series of inquiries and comments regarding using the likeness of an individual dressed as Dr. Rachel Lavine in a dunk tank at the Columbia Montour County Fireman’s Relief Carnival.
"The sole purpose of the dunk tank, which was operated by the Bloomsburg Fair, was to utilize the likeness of a public figure in an effort to raise monies for local fire companies.
"The fundraising activities of such organizations have been greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the governmental restrictions which have been imposed, accordingly, our intention was simply an effort to raise money to assist these organizations.
"At no time was it the intention of Bloomsburg Fair, anyone affiliated with the Fair, including any sponsors of the carnival, to knowingly utilize the likeness of Dr. Lavine in a dunk tank as any form of commentary on Dr. Lavine’s transgender identity.
The Bloomsburg Fair and the sponsors of the event do not endorse any comments which arose subsequent to the event which disparage Dr. Lavine’s transgender identity or any other discriminatory comments.”
