LEWISBURG — Elysburg Fire Department Assistant Chief Harvey Boyer held back tears Friday afternoon as he stood in a parking lot just off of Route 15 near Lewisburg, next to a trailer with elaborate artwork depicting the moments after the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks on the United States.
“This is emotional,” said Boyer.
Boyer was one of a number of area emergency responders who gathered near Lewisburg Friday afternoon to escort the Mobile 9/11 Never Forget Exhibit through Union and Northumberland counties.
The exhibit, operated by the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, will be on display from 1 to 7 p.m. today through Monday during the All Home Days 100th Celebration, being held in the Ralpho Township Community Park, near Elysburg.
Boyer said his department raised around $14,000 to bring the exhibit to the area.
“Sept. 11 happened a long time ago,” Boyer said. “We are hoping the young generation will come and see this and realize what America went through.”
From Lewisburg to Elysburg, Boyer said the procession escorting the trailer to the Ralpho Township Community Park Friday would be joined by fire and police departments from each community they passed through.
He said it’s common for the trailer to receive an escort to its final destination in each community it visits.
Boyer became emotional thinking about the efforts to lead the memorial to the community.
“It’s an honor to have it,” he said.
While Boyer said it was an honor for his community to host the memorial, William Cameron Engine Company Chief James Blount said it was an honor for his department to be involved in escorting the trailer through the Lewisburg area.
“This is a good opportunity to reflect on all the men and women who made the sacrifice,” Blount said.
He added that it was also a good opportunity to reflect on responders who have fallen ill since responding to Ground Zero on Sept. 11.
As the procession left the Lewisburg area, it included representatives from the Elysburg Fire Department, William Cameron Engine Company, Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department, Union County Sheriffs Department, several Northumberland County Fire Departments and the Red Knights.
Boyer noted that the Red Knights is a motorcycle club comprised of firefighters from across Pennsylvania.
For more information on the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, visit tunnel2towers.org.
