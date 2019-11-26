LEWISBURG — Tax rates held steady in the Lewisburg Borough budget for 2020.
The total millage or tax rate per thousand dollars assessed valuation stayed at 12.74, meaning the owner of a $100,000 property would owe $1,274 in tax. Individual tax millages in the recently adopted and posted plan also remained the same, including the general fund or real estate tax (10.085 mills), debt service (0.598), street lighting (0.407), fire protection (1.01) and shade tree fund (0.1).
Borough Manger William Lowthert noted upon initial passage that the budget was again driven in part by street projects.
The final conclusions of the Market Street Corridor Study were also recently posted on the borough website. The $85,000 study, paid largely through private funding, was undertaken to collect data to be presented to PennDOT and other state agencies. A strategy to deal with heavy traffic on the nine-block corridor was envisioned.
The 930-page report included data which quantified conditions merchants and residents have noted for an extended period. They included volume of traffic, crash analysis, signal clearance and other measurements.
Vibration and noise data was also collected using nearly a dozen measuring devices at ground level and on second floors of buildings. Conclusions pointed toward increased vibration levels on the second floors of buildings and in areas closer to traffic.
The 16-section report also included a letter from Chief James J. Blount of the William Cameron Engine Company. Blount’s observations over eight hours and two days in December, 2018, included seeing 435 commercial vehicles and semi-trailers hauled along Market Street. There were many “near misses” also involving pedestrians or passenger vehicles.
His conclusions included concern over increased response time in emergencies and numerous safety issues.
Letters of support were submitted by Evangelical Community Hospital, Geisinger Health System, the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber o Commerce, Lewisburg Arts Council, Lewisburg Downtown Partnership, the borough, its various committees and others.
The study was done under contract with Traffic Planning and Design, a Pottstown-based consultant. Prior to acceptance by borough council, initial findings were outlined in a 90-minute presentation before 200 people at the Campus Theatre. They included a recommendation that most commercial truck traffic through downtown Lewisburg be prohibited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.