DALLAS — Misericordia University recently recognized the 16th graduating class from the Diagnostic Medical Sonography Certificate Program and the third cohort from the Bachelor of Science degree program during the annual Sonography Recognition Ceremony in Sandy and Marlene Insalaco Hall.
Six students completed the 18-month certificate program, which includes classroom and clinical instruction. The sonography program, more commonly referred to as ultrasound, is for adult or non-traditional learners who possess the necessary pre-requisites. The program offers a convenient and predictable schedule with alternating weekend classes and a weekday clinical component. Classes begin every August.
Students who completed the certificate program in March are Meghan Austin, Dunmore; April Calvey, Throop; Elizabeth Drumm, Bloomsburg; Allyson Dziwis, York; Amanda Kline, Selinsgrove, and Madison Miller, Mifflinburg.
Makenzie Belisle, Shickshinny; Maria Debold, Warwick, N.Y.; Gabriella Pane, Sugarloaf; Morgan Puzio, Saylorsburg, and Victoria Schmidt, Bethlehem, will receive their entry-level Bachelor of degrees in diagnostic medical sonography during the spring commencement ceremony in May.
Misericordia University has the region’s only entry-level Bachelor of Science degree program in diagnostic medical sonography. The four-year degree program provides greater career mobility compared to associate- or certificate-credentialed professionals; offers the advantages of a liberal arts degree, and addresses the needs of traditional students.
The Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs awarded accreditation to the Misericordia University Sonography Program. Sonographers perform a diagnostic medical procedure that uses ultrasound to produce dynamic visual images of human organs, tissues or blood flow inside the body. Sonographers work in various medical settings, including hospitals, outpatient clinics and physician offices under the supervision of a physician specialist in radiology, gynecology, obstetrics, pediatrics, vascular surgery, cardiology or ophthalmology.
