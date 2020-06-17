LEWISBURG — A thick plume of black smoke could be seen from several miles around Wednesday morning as flames tore through two neighboring homes in the 1500 block of West Market Street, East Buffalo Township, Union County.
According to a press release issued Wednesday morning by the William Cameron Engine Company, the fire started at 8:34 a.m.
"Crews arrived to find a garage fully involved at 1515 W. Market St., with fire extending into two houses adjacent to the garage," the release said.
The fire spread from the garage and home at 1515 W. Market St. to the next-door home at 1523 W. Market St.
"A simultaneous fire attack was initiated on both structures and the fire was contained to the two houses, and marked under control approximately one-hour after arrival," the release said.
The garage was deemed a total loss by the department, while both homes sustained heavy fire and smoke damage.
There were no injuries. Heavy smoke and flames were seen pouring from both homes as firefighters worked to douse the fires.
The ladder from Milton's aerial truck was extended over one home, while the ladder from the William Cameron Engine Company's aerial truck was extended over another as firefighters worked on scene.
Firefighters cut holes into the roofs of both homes in order to help ventilate the smoke and flames from the homes.
A Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal will be investigating the cause of the fire, which is undetermined at this time.
Firefighters from Lewisburg's William Cameron Engine Company, Milton, White Deer Township, Mifflinburg, Union Township and Shamokin Dam were among those called to the scene, along with officers from East Buffalo Township, Pennsylvania State Police and the Union County Sheriff's Department.
The American Red Cross is assisting those who were displaced by the fire.
West Market Street, and several surrounding streets in the area of the fire scene, were shut down as responders worked on scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.