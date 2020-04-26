TURBOTVILLE — A new sign was recently installed at the Historic Warrior Run Church, marking the Warrior Run-Fort Freeland Heritage Society’s ownership of the facility.
Melissa Kilgus, secretary of the society’s board of directors, said when the society assumed ownership of the church two years ago, it was given a period of time by the state to have a new sign erected.
On Oct. 3, 2017, House Bill 1287 was signed into law by Gov. Tom Wolf, approving the transfer of ownership of the church to the heritage society from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
In May 1949, the historic property became the first church site to be owned by the commonwealth. Prior to 1948, it had been owned by the Presbyterian Church. The present church structure was built in 1835.
The heritage society in 1980 signed an agreement with the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission (PHMC) to manage the site.
In 2015, the PHMC issued a request for interest (RFI) from any entity interested in assuming ownership of the property. The RFI was issued at a time in which the state was transferring ownership of a number of historical sites and entities to organizations which had been managing them.
“We were fortunate enough that the state did some major repairs (to the church) prior to us taking over,” Kilgus said. “They replaced the roof. They also did some repairs to the stone work around the cemetery.”
The new sign was created and designed by The Sign Shop, of Lycoming County. It stands on the church grounds at the corner of Susquehanna Trail and Eighth Street Drive.
“We are very happy (with the sign),” Kilgus said. “We are glad we’ve been able to do this. Hopefully people who are driving through the area who are not familiar are able to see (the sign) and stop and see the church.”
The society did not have to raise funds to purchase the sign. However, Kilgus said donations are welcome to help cover the costs associated with its purchase.
Donations can be sent to the Warrior Run-Fort Freeland Heritage Society, c/o Cathy Metzger, P.O. Box 26, Turbotville, PA 17772.
The heritage society hopes to make some other upgrades to the facility.
“We are looking at putting in a new sidewalk that takes you from the church to the other buildings,” Kilgus said.
The estimated cost of the project is $5,000.
“When brides (getting married at the church) put their dresses on, they use those little out buildings to change in,” she said. “It’s not the ideal situation. We want to install new sidewalks so it’s easier to walk from the buildings to the church.”
Kilgus said the society’s annual strawberry festival is scheduled for Sunday, June 14.
The society’s board of directors is scheduled to meet May 12. At that time, Kilgus said the board will make a decision on whether the festival will be able to be held this year.
The decision will be based on Gov. Tom Wolf’s recommendations, at the time, on the coronavirus pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.