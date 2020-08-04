MILTON — A Watsontown woman has been charged with multiple misdemeanors after allegedly pointing a loaded handgun at two teenagers.
Tina Swartz, 54, has been charged with terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault and disorderly conduct.
The charges were filed by Milton Police Department Cpl. Dan Embeck in the office of District Judge Michael Toomey, of Sunbury, as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 2:32 p.m. Friday, July 31, along Filbert and Race streets in Milton.
According to court documents, a 16-year-old boy reported that he and a 14 year old were riding their bicycles along Race Street when they had a verbal altercation with a woman in a pickup truck.
The altercation continued after the woman pulled into Knarr Beverage, and later exited the business to find the boys giving her the finger, court documents said.
"They stated she pulled out a handgun and pointed it at them through the open window," Embeck wrote, in court documents. "They said she waved the handgun at them, put it back in the truck, and then brought it out and pointed it at them one more time."
According to Embeck, Swartz was taken into custody immediately upon his arrival on scene. She initially denied having a gun.
"When I told her I would be opening her truck to retrieve the handgun she then admitted that she had a handgun in the truck and stated she has a permit for it," Embeck wrote.
The handgun, described as a silver revolver with a pink grip, was found in a pocket on the driver's side of the vehicle.
The gun was seized and found to be loaded, according to court documents.
"The bullets were removed from the gun and both the gun and bullets were entered into evidence," Embeck wrote.
A preliminary hearing for Swartz has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, before District Judge Michael Diehl, of Milton.
