UNIVERSITY PARK — As summer progresses — and spotted lanternflies make themselves at home just about anywhere — frustrated homeowners might find themselves wrestling with the idea of using insecticides to vanquish the insect interlopers.
Before doing so, homeowners should do their research, weigh the pros and cons, and seek professional advice if needed, according to a Penn State Extension educator based in Montgomery County who is all too familiar with the destructive pest.
“Like other residents living in one of the 26 Pennsylvania counties impacted by spotted lanternfly, I worry about how these pests might affect the health of my plants and interfere with my ability to enjoy outdoor living space,” said horticulture educator Emelie Swackhamer.
Because there are safety, environmental and sometimes regulatory concerns that accompany the use of insecticides, she offered tips to help homeowners in making their decision on whether to use insecticides.
Only use registered insecticides. Recipes for homemade sprays made from cleaning, automotive, cooking or other household products might be more harmful to the environment or plants than people realize.
In Pennsylvania, the site where you plan to use an insecticide must be listed on the product label. For example, if you want to spray an insecticide on an ornamental tree, the product label has to say that it is registered for use on ornamental trees. If you want to spray an insecticide on a grape vine, the product label must say that it is registered for use on grapes.
Swackhamer suggests using a highlighter to mark the specific directions for the way that the product will be used, which will make it easier to go back and find the right section when it is time for a reapplication.
Choose the least toxic insecticide that is effective. When choosing an insecticide, Swackhamer recommends looking for products that include a logo from the Organics Material Review Institute (OMRI) on their label. “OMRI Listed” products are allowed for use in certified organic operations under the USDA National Organic Program.
Another way to compare toxicity between insecticides is to look for the signal word, which is required to be prominently displayed on the front of most insecticide product labels. Most insecticides have one of three signal words on the label, Swackhamer pointed out.
When using any insecticide, follow the label directions and use safe practices. Use appropriate, properly functioning application equipment, and wear the recommended protective clothing and gear.
More recommendations on spotted lanternfly control are available on the Penn State Extension website at https://extension.psu.edu/spotted-lanternfly-management-for-homeowners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.