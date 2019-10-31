LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital has announced its schedule of upcoming classes.
The schedule includes:
• Prenatal Breastfeeding: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Community Health and Wellness, 3 Hospital Drive, suites 116 and 120, Lewisburg.
• Newborn Care: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Nov. 11 and 18, at Community Health and Wellness.
• Weekend Prepared Childbirth Class: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Community Health and Wellness.
• Newborn Care: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Community Health and Wellness.
• T-Dap Clinic and Child Safety Seat Checks: Noon to 4 p.m. Wednesdays, and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays.
• Heartsaver First Aid, CPR, and AED Skills Check Class: 8:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Community Health and Wellness.
• HeartCode BLS Skills Check Class: 12:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Community Health and Wellness.
• Healthcare Provider CPR Class: 12:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Community Health and Wellness.
• Senior Strong: 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at Community Health and Wellness. Kimberly Criswell will present “Understanding Pre-Diabetes.”
• Diabetes Education: 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at the West Branch Medical Center Conference Room. The topic will be “What is A1c?”
• Consider Cloth: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Community Health and Wellness. The beneifts of using cloth diapers.
• AARP Smart Driver Refresher Course: 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at Community Health and Wellness.
• Ask Me 3: 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, atBuffalo Valley Lutheran Village – Village Commons, Lewisburg. Learn about the three questions you should ask your doctor at every visit.
• Medicare Part D: 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Community Health and Wellness.
To register for classes and pay fees, call Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200 or visit www.evanhospital.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.