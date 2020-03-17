WILLIAMPSORT – For the safety of patients and staff, and to lower their likelihood of exposure to any illness including COVID-19, UPMC facilities in the Susquehanna region are temporarily limiting visitors and restricting volunteers at facilities across the region, officials announced Tuesday.
UPMC facilities have signs asking visitors who are ill or have cold symptoms not to visit. Some facilities have patient populations with unique needs and are now implementing visitor screenings and prohibiting visits from people with respiratory infection symptoms or fever or both.
UPMC Cole; UPMC Lock Haven; UPMC Muncy; UPMC Williamsport; UPMC Williamsport, Divine Providence Campus; and UPMC Wellsboro, are also limiting the number of visitors allowed per patient and not allowing visits from children under age 18. Some are also screening visitors for exposure to or symptoms of COVID-19.
For obstetrics, pediatric inpatients, labor and delivery, and NICU inpatients, visitors will be limited to two support persons (i.e., parent, guardian, partner, caregiver/doula), with all visitors actively screened prior to entry and no children under 18 allowed.
Additionally, UPMC Senior Communities is temporarily limiting visitation at all long-term care facilities, including skilled nursing, personal care, assisted and independent living settings, and hospital transitional care units. Facilities in the Susquehanna region include Cole Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation, Haven Place, Muncy Place, and in Wellsboro, the Laurels and the Green Home. Visitors will be permitted only in special situations, approved by the facility administrator or designated manager. Special situations may include end-of-life visitation and when a visitor is essential for the resident’s emotional well-being and care, and these visitors will be screened for exposure to or symptoms of COVID-19.
