LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital has released updates related to its COVID-19 response as of Friday, March 21.
In an effort to continue caring for patients, mitigate unnecessary social contact, and conserve resources, the Evangelical Medical Services Organization (EMSO) has started the process of condensing outpatient offices.
For simplicity and customer service, the phones at all primary and specialty care offices will be staffed Monday through Friday during normal business hours. Patients with questions or seeking appointments should call their provider’s office as they normally would. The individual in the office will then work to answer the patient’s need.
Providers will be seeing patients with acute needs, patients managing chronic conditions, and pregnant women. Most well visits have been suspended by Gov. Tom Wolf’s order to close non-life-saving businesses.
Rehabilitation Services will begin to condense services but will continue to meet acute needs for patients. Patients with emergent rehabilitation needs should call 877-541-1417.
Physical therapy services will continue for six weeks for post-op surgery patients, unless function allows the patient to stop sooner. All discharged patients will receive home therapy instructions to continue rehabilitation after six weeks.
Vestibular Services, Lymphodema Therapy, and Speech Therapy will treat acute needs only.
The following Physical Therapy offices are now closed: Mt. Pleasant Mills; Plaza 15, Lewisburg; Meadow Green, Mifflinburg; Selinsgrove, Route 522. All other locations will operate on limited hours based on acute patient needs.
The Sleep Center of Evangelical closed, as is the Selinsgrove Imaging Center. Pulmonary function testing is discontinued.
Evangelical Community Hospital’s alternate coronavirus testing site located in Plaza 15, Lewisburg, behind the McCann School of Business, will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Patients are asked to have an order from their primary care provider and a photo ID when they arrive. Any changes in availability of the alternate test site will be announced.
All Evangelical-related facility updates are being shared as they become available at www.evanhospital.com/virus.
