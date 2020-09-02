The Dandelion Run 5K, 10K is on

MIFFLINBURG — Organizers said a safe version of an annual trail race will step off as planned this weekend.
The Dandelion Run 5K and 10K will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5 at Camp Mount Luther. Race Directors Joel and Shelly Heasley noted sign-up is online only this year at www.runsignup.com though Wednesday, Sept. 2. Entry is $25 online.
Signs will be posted from Route 45 to Camp Mount Luther west of Mifflinburg.
Frequent participants will notice some differences for 2020 including a facial mask requirement except during the race itself.
Joel noted check-in will be outdoors on the porch of The Evegreen Center, rather than inside. Shelly would handle the check-in and hand out pre-packed bags with race number, shirt and pins.
Joel said about 15 registrations per day have been coming in, with close to 170 expected on race day. The start is being arranged to avoid milling around before the race.
“We start them out in the open field and they go over a hill so everybody can be spread out,” Joel said. “We are probably going to do our pre-race announcements in an email to all participants.”
There will also be a countdown clock starting one hour before the race so people can go to the start line exactly when the race begins. Joel added when the countdown clock hits “zero,” the race begins.
No awards ceremony will follow the race, but six-packs of homemade Heimbach’s Cookies will be handed out as a finisher’s award.
The annual run, begun in 2002, was named in honor of the Rev. Glenn E. Heasley Jr., former assistant to the bishop of the Upper Susquehanna Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. The dandelion was his favorite “flower” because of its persistence.
All proceeds from the race will benefit Camp Mount Luther.
