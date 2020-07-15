SUNBURY — Mostly Mutts 11th annual golf tournament will be held Wednesday, Sept. 9, at the Susquehanna Valley Country Club, Selinsgrove.
Registration is open for the four-person scramble, which will begin with event-day registration at noon and a shotgun start at 1 p.m.
To register for the tournament, visit www.mostlymuttsonline.com.
Originally planned for May, the tournament was rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic. If Pennsylvania or the local region return to the yellow phase of the state’s reopening plan, the tournament will be postponed until 2021.
While the Mostly Mutts golf tournament has been rescheduled, COVID-19 canceled many of the shelter’s major fundraisers, resulting in a loss of approximately $25,000 in expected donations.
Mostly Mutts is introducing a new raffle with prizes ranging from $25 to $500 to support animals at the shelter.
The drawing will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, at Sunbury Motors. Winners will be notified by phone. For more information on Midsummer Mutts Mania, call 570-473-1029 or email mostlymuttsonline@gmail.com.
About 75 dogs and 10 cats are housed at the shelter near Sunbury.
Tax-exempt donations to support Mostly Mutts may be sent to 284 Little Mountain Road, Sunbury, PA 17801.
