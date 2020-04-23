SUNBURY — The Northumberland County commissioners are urging residents to fill out the U.S. Census form.
All households should have already received an invitation to fill out the form.
The U.S. Constitution requires a census to occur every 10 years. Statistics obtained from it are used to determine the amount of federal funding Pennsylvania receives for programs and services.
Anyone needing assistance filling out the form should contact the Area Agency on Aging at 570-495-2395 or Central Susquehanna Opportunities at 570-644-6575.
For more information on the U.S. Census, visit pa.gov/census.
