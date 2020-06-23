MILTON — The Milton Public Library has announced the schedule for its virtual summer reading program.
Programs will be posed on the library's Facebook page and YouTube channel.
Weekly curbside activities will be offered on the grounds of the library. Items such as activity sheets can be picked up at the library.
The schedule includes:
• July 6: Story Time for all ages; Fairy Tale Stroll, all week at the library.
• July 7: Make and take crafts.
• July 8: Science All Ages
• July 9: Make and take crafts, first through fourth grade.
• July 10: Live Facebook surprise.
• July 13: Story Time for all ages; Find the pirate's treasure.
• July 14: Make and take crafts.
• July 15: Science for all ages
• July 16: Make and take crafts, first through fourth grade.
• July 17: Live Facebook surprise.
• July 20: Story Time for all ages; unicorn bingo.
• July 21: Make and take crafts.
• July 22: Science for all ages.
• July 23: Make and take craft, grades one through four.
• July 24: Live Facebook surprise.
• July 27: Story Time for all ages; create a piece of sidewalk art.
• July 28: Make and take crafts
• July 29: Science for all ages.
• July 30: Make and take craft, first through fourth grades.
• July 31: Live Facebook surprise.
• Aug. 3: Story Time for all ages; take a walk in a giant labyrinth.
• Aug. 4: Make and take crafts.
• Aug. 5: Science for all ages.
• Aug. 6: Make and take craft, first through fourth grades.
• Aug. 7: Live surprise on Facebook.
• Aug. 8: Story time for all ages; fairy tale stroll.
• Aug. 11: Make and take crafts.
• Aug. 12: Science for all ages.
• Aug. 13: Make and take craft, first through fourth grades.
• Aug. 14: Live Facebook surprise.
• Aug. 16: Last day to turn in Summer Quest Log.
For more information on the summer program, email miltonsummerreading@gmail.com or send a message to the library's Facebook page.
