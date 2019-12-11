MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Christkindl Market got multiple boosts this year.
The 31st annual Mifflinburg Christkindl Market will be open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, on Market Street from Fifth to Third streets. Consult the program printed by The Standard-Journal or visit www.oldchristkindl.com for more information.
Matt Wagner, board president, and Joannah McGregor, vice president, said not only has the Market enjoyed greater volunteer participation, it has also collaborated with several local organizations. The were confident that the work of the volunteers and the partnerships will make visiting even more enjoyable.
The turn of events for Christkindl began with an urgent call for volunteers in February. There was a sense that 2018 could have been its last hurrah. But the response to the plea was admirable.
“We used the word ‘jeopardy,’” McGregor said. “The (people) didn’t want (ending) to happen.”
Wagner agreed and noted that volunteers seem to take ownership of the tasks and enjoy themselves.
“It is a production,” he admitted. “There are many, many little jobs. We just need people to fill the role. And they have a good time when they get here.”
Setting up the village of miniature churches near the First Lutheran Church was among the projects being done by a new person.
McGregor said SUN Area Technical Institute students have been a huge help with carpentry and wiring.
“The kids came this morning,” McGregor said. “They set up the guard houses, they put up the signs on the roof. The electrical department came and electrified the whole village.”
Wagner said the students work with Mifflinburg Borough electricians, which appeared to be a positive educational partnership.
Partnerships with the Mifflinburg Buggy Museum, Elias Church and the Mifflinburg Heritage and Revitalization Association have emerged or been renewed.
The Buggy Museum, 598 Green St., would serve as a young people’s venue.
“Our St. Nicholas visits used to occur at the (St. John’s) UCC church. We have now moved them up there,” Wagner said. “There are more children’s activities moved up to the Buggy Museum.”
The Buggy Museum was planning photo sessions with live reindeer, with 10-minute sessions available from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Instaphoto sessions would be from 4:30 to 9 Thursday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday.
The Elias Church, South Fifth Street, would be the site of a Winterfest, featuring hot “toddies,” coffee, hot chocolate, mulled cider with Made in Mifflinburg vendors, food and entertainment. The Gutelius House Museum, at South Fifth and Green streets, would have cookies, “bread men” and cider.
Wagner noted that “Salzburg, Austria” was chosen as the theme for 2019.
Wagner planned a daily talk about the city known as the birthplace of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. He titled it “A Visit to Salzburg” and it will provide an overview of the culture and the landmarks around the city.
Wagner added that he would also talk about Oberdorf, a village near Salzburg which was known as the birthplace of the “Silent Night” Christmas carol.
“The original St. Nicholas Church in which the carol was born was flooded numerous times in the 1800s,” he observed. “So they moved the town and the church, unfortunately, was demolished.”
Wagner said an octagonal chapel was built near Oberdorf to commemorate the Christmas song known virtually worldwide.
McGregor was hopeful that people attending Christkindl would buy plenty of German food specialties at the Christkind Corner Hut in the middle of the market. Chocolates, pralines and Christmas cookies proved so popular in 2018 that they doubled their order.
“What we really feature are ‘Mozart balls,’ which have almond and marzipan in them. They are from Salzburg,” McGregor said. “The Asbach chocolates are brandy-filled chocolates. You can buy them to hang on the tree or you can just eat them.”
Stollen, a German-style sweet bread, will also be featured.
