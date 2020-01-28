TURBOTVILLE — Property owners in the Northumberland and Union County portions of the Warrior Run School District could see their taxes increase in the 2020-2021 school year.
The board on Monday approved the 2020-2021 preliminary budget, which projects revenue at $24.7 million and expenses at $24.8 million.
Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack said the budget could change by the time the board adopts the final 2020-2021 budget in the spring.
Hack said the preliminary budget assumes the board will opt to raise taxes to the maximum allowed by law, although that could change by the time the final budget is adopted.
If taxes are increased to the maximum, Hack said property owners in the Northumberland County portion of the district will see a 4.23% increase, while Union County property owners in the district will see their taxes increase by 3.35%. Montour County property owners in the district will not see an increase due to the equalization process which occurs between the three counties.
If taxes are increased to the maximum, Hack said a Northumberland County property owner in the district whose property is assessed at $30,700 will see their taxes increase by $89. For a property owner in the Union County portion of the district, the increase will be $33 if taxes are increased to the maximum allowed by law.
Hack said the average assessed value of Northumberland County properties in the district is $21,700. Northumberland County has not had a reassessment since 1972.
In other business, the board approved:
• The 2018-2019 audit report, compiled by Herring, Roll and Solomon. The report found no deficiencies in internal controls and found no issues with non-compliance.
• The following resignations: Keri Hoban, Transition coordinator assistant/job coach, effective Feb. 7; and Angela Wilson, high school paraprofessional, effective Feb. 28.
• Hiring: Tracie Little, learning support aide, $9.50 per hour; Steve Bergerstock, high school musical set design, $1,810; Matt Burrows, varsity assistant baseball coach, $2,755; Greg Watson, varsity assistant softball coach, $2,830; Shaun Landis, head boys track and field coach, $3,900; Jeremy Betz, assistant boys track and field coach, $2,900; Scott Hoffman, head girls varsity track and field coach, $3,900; Corey Dufrene, assistant varsity girls track and field coach, $2,900; Troy Emmert, head junior high boys soccer coach, $2,160; Jared Summer, assistant junior high boys soccer coach, $1,700; Rob Ryder, head junior high girls soccer coach, $2,160; Charlie Axtman, assistant junior high girls soccer coach, $1,710; Elizabeth Klees, head junior high field hockey coach, $2,160; Carrie Prill, head varsity field hockey coach, $3,510 in year one and $3,610 in year two; Elizabeth Klees, assistant varsity field hockey coach, $2,610; Jared Summers, assistant boys varsity soccer coach, $2,610; Erin Butler, assistant girls varsity soccer coach, $2,680; Tom Williams, assistant varsity cross country coach, $2,680; and Scott Hoffman, head junior high cross country coach, $2,220.
• The Pennsylvania Friends of Agriculture Mobile Ag Science Lab to visit Warrior Run Middle School March 2-6.
• The Warrior Run Middle School PSSA to utilize the school cafeteria from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 29, to hold a Thirty-One Bingo, pending the receipt of a small games of chance license.
Olivia Seely, a second-grade student, was named Elementary Citizen of the Month. She led the Pledge of Allegiance during the meeting.
Board members Jennifer Meule and Danelle Reinsburrow were absent from the meeting.
The board met in an executive session at the conclusion of the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.