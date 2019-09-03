LEWISBURG — The American Red Cross has announced a schedule of upcoming blood drives.
The following will be held in Columbia County:
• 1 to 6 today at First English Baptist Church, 700 Millville Road, Bloomsburg.
• 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Northern Columbia Community and Cultural Center, 42 Community Drive, Benton.
• 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 10, Columbia Mall, 225 Columbia Mall Drive, Bloomsburg.
• 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, LBC Church, 2421 Columbia Blvd., Bloomsburg.
• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, Bloomsburg Airport, 301 Airport Road, Bloomsburg.
In Lycoming County:
• Noon to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Muncy Masonic Lodge, 28 Brummer Pond Road, Muncy.
• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday at Planet Fitness, 1020 Commerce Park Drive, Williamsport.
• Noon to 6 p.m. Thursday at Pennsylvania College of Technology, Bush Campus Center, 1 College Ave., Williamsport.
• 1 to 6 p.m. Friday at Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church, 369 Broad St., Montoursville, and at Trout Run Fire Hall, 241 Route 14, Trout Run.
• 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, Bayada Pediatrics, 209 E. Third St., Williamsport.
In Northumberland County:
• 1 to 6 today at Elysburg Alliance Church, 1 W. Alpha St., Elysburg.
• 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 400 Main St., Watsontown.
• 1 to 6 p.m. Monday at Trinity United Church of Christ, 2082 Route 147, Dalmatia.
• 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, St. John’s Lutheran Church, 300 Queen St., Northumberland.
• 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, Anthony Township Municipal Building, 1361 White Hall Road, Turbotville.
In Snyder County:
• 1 to 6 p.m. Friday at St. Thomas Independent Brethren in Christ Church, 1070 St. Thomas Road, Mount Pleasant Mills.
• 1 to 6 p.m. Friday at Susquehanna Valley Mall, 1 Susquehanna Valley mall Drive, Selinsgrove.
• Noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, Susquehanna University, 514 University Ave., Selinsgrove.
To schedule an appointment to donate blood, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.