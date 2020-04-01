MOUNT PLEASANT MILLS — A Central Pennsylvania family that has traveled across the country sharing their music has now turned to the worldwide web as a means to continue doing what they love in the midst of stay-at-home recommendations issued due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Randy Fisher lives in Mount Pleasant Mills with his wife Jade and children Jordan, Jayla and Javanna. He started playing the guitar when he was 8 years old.
"I saw a 'Mr. Rogers Neighborhood' program with a boy who was 6 years old. His dad was teaching him to play violin," Fisher recalled.
Fisher asked his father to teach him how to play the guitar.
"A week later, I played (the guitar) on my own at my local Good News Bible Club," he said.
Fisher, now joined by his wife, has been performing Christian music ever since.
"My grandfather was an evangelist, we would travel around with him," Fisher said. "I did music for his services, growing up."
Four years ago, Randy, Jade and their three children went on the road, performing at churches across the country.
"We toured 50 states," Fisher said. "We did 48 states with our three kids. (Jade and I) went to Alaska and Hawaii ourselves."
The family has many lasting memories of their 2016 tour.
"We homeschooled (our children) at the same time in order to allow us to tour," Fisher said. "We've been to a lot of national parks."
In recent years, the Fishers have focused on performing in Central Pennsylvania.
"Ever since we came home from our last tour, everybody was sick of traveling," Fisher said. "We sold our motorhome and bought a house. I've been working full time and we do music on weekends.
"We're starting to get the kids plugged in with playing instruments," he continued. "Hopefully this year we will release a song with the kids playing along with us."
The Fishers perform primarily original music.
"We do a lot of worship music... all Christian music," he said.
The length of time it takes to write a song can vary.
"Sometimes a song comes out pretty quick," Fisher said. "Sometimes, it could be three years until a song is finished... Everything I write, I try to write with a purpose."
With songs that take some time to complete, Fisher said he waits to "go through some more things in life" before he can put the finishing touches on the piece.
"Everything I write, I try to write with a purpose," he said. "It has to have a good purpose, it has to be uplifting and give hope."
He noted that music is an essential part of his life.
"It's part of me," Fisher continued. "God gave me a gift for music. I can't not do it. God made me that way. He made me with this talent and I have to do it."
Even before the coronavirus outbreak, the Fishers planned to further cut back on their performances and share more music online.
"Ironically, at the beginning of this year, we had decided to stop performing out so much," he said. "Forever, in the summertime and fall, we have always been busy playing out. We didn't have time to spend with the family.
"This year, we decided to take a break from that and spend some time with family," Fisher continued. "We started doing feature Fridays, where we put out a song from years gone by."
Recently, the Fishers gave their first Facebook live performance.
Music, as well as videos of songs, are released on the Randy and Jade Fisher Facebook page.
"As an artist, you want to go where your audience is," Fisher said. "Right now, everybody is online. That is the place to be.
"People are just stuck at home with nothing to do right now," he continued. "Being somebody that's creative, who writes music, I feel it's my responsibility to do something that will give somebody hope."
In addition to sharing messages of hope through the music he and Jade have been posting online, Fisher noted that the music is family oriented.
"Family is a big theme for us," he said. "Our kids are in a couple of music videos... We've built everything we do, as far as ministry and touring, around family."
With many businesses being shut down and people advised to stay at home, Fisher said this is a perfect time to deepen family bonds.
"One thing right now, since people don't have a lot to do, spend time with family," he said.
