SUNBURY — Just 16.05% of registered Democrats and 28.41% of registered Republicans voted in the spring primary in Northumberland County, according to information posted on the county website.
According to the site, 3,025 votes were cast by Democrats, and 7,921 were cast by Republicans.
Incumbent Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver was uncontested in her bid to win the Republican nomination in the 108th Legislative District. She received 4,963 votes in the portion of Northumberland County she represents. She also represents a portion of Snyder County, which had no results posted online as of late Tuesday night.
There were no Democratic candidates on the ballot in the 108th Legislative District, however 97 write-in votes were cast in Northumberland County.
Incumbent Sen. John Gordner was also uncontested in his bid to win the Republican nomination in the 27th Senatorial District. He represents Northumberland, Snyder, Columbia and Montour counties. He received 7,362 votes in Northumberland County, and 6,615 in Columbia. Snyder County had no results listed as of late Tuesday evening, and complete results for Montour County were also unavailable.
He will face a challenger in the fall. Michelle Seigel was the only Democrat on the ballot in the 27th District. She received 2,550 votes in Northumberland County, and 4,293 in Columbia.
While he was uncontested in the primary, Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa. 12) will also face a challenger in the fall. Lee Griffin was the only Democrat on the ballot in the district. In Northumberland County, Keller received 5,596 votes and Griffin received 1,416.
Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden easily received more votes than any of his challengers. In Northumberland County, Biden received 1,803 votes, while Bernie Sanders received 590 votes and Tulsi Gabbard garnered 206 votes. Two-hundred-twelve write-in votes were cast.
Presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump also received more votes than his challengers. In Northumberland County, he received 7,432 votes. Bill Weld garnered 201 votes, and Roque Rocky De La Fuente received 90 votes in the county.
Northumberland County results for statewide races include:
• Democrat for attorney general: Josh Shapiro, 2,526.
• Republican for attorney general, Heather Heidelbaugh, 7,066.
• Democrat for auditor general: H. Scott Conklin, 597; Nina Ahmad, 529; Christina M. Hartman, 486; Michael Lamb, 466; Tracie Fountain, 329; Rose Rosie Marie Davis, 268.
• Republican for auditor general: Timothy Defoor, 6,994.
• Democrat for state treasurer: Joe Torsella, 2,493.
• Republican for state treasurer: Stacy L. Garrity, 7,058.
Results are unofficial until certified by the Board of Elections.
