With NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace and Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton taking high-profile stances in support of the Black Live Matter movement, I couldn’t help but think how a culture of hatred has existed in auto racing for decades. It really is a reflection of society.
I’m not referring to fans booing their least-favorite drivers because of their on-track actions. It’s part of sport to boo drivers like Dale Earnhardt in the 1980s and ‘90s or Joey Logano today because they blatantly crash someone out of the lead. It’s even part of sport to boo someone like Kyle Busch because of the attitude which he portrays to the public. The drivers who wear the “black hats” fully expect to be booed, and some even thrive on that.
What is completely unacceptable is to hackle, boo and insult drivers because of their ethnic background.
Aside from Kyle Larson’s high-profile firing due to his use of an unacceptable word, the prejudice which exists in auto racing has largely appeared to come from fans — and even politicians — in recent years.
Ironically, I put together the bulk of this column two days before President Donald Trump’s well-publicized Tweet slamming Wallace and NASCAR.
As a society, it’s time that we stop “picking on” people because of their heritage. It’s also time to be more sensitive to the experiences of others and symbols of hatred — whether it’s a noose or a flag which symbolizes slavery — which only create cultural divide.
Individual cultural backgrounds and heritages — even various skin colors — are something to be celebrated.
To exemplify what I’m referring to — and that a culture of hate against drivers of various ethnic backgrounds is nothing new — what follows are excerpts of a column I wrote in August 2012, after covering a NASCAR weekend at Pocono Raceway…
I’m still deeply disturbed by one particular thing I observed while at the track for the recent NASCAR weekend at Pocono Raceway. And that’s my realization that a large number of NASCAR fans who attend races in Pennsylvania apparently have an unwarranted hatred of foreign-born drivers.
I was a bit confused during driver introductions for the track’s NASCAR truck series race. I couldn’t figure out why fans seemed to be against Brazilian drivers Miguel Paludo and Nelson Piquet Jr.
I noticed both drivers received boos. I even heard one person remark, when Paludo was introduced, that “no one likes him.” I didn’t understand that comment and I was also confused as to why fans started cheering wildly when Piquet lost the lead after dominating the race.
Paludo and Piquet have shown nothing but talent in their short careers racing in top NASCAR series.
After leaving the truck race confused as to why the fans seemed to display such hatred toward Piquet and Paludo, I started to put the pieces together at the track’s NASCAR Cup race.
Columbian Juan Montoya received more boos than any other driver, even the Busch brothers, during driver introductions for that race.
Again, I was confused. Why would fans boo a former Indy 500 and Formula 1 race winner? After all, Montoya is in elite company with Mario Andretti and Dan Gurney as the only drivers to win races in IndyCar, Formula 1 and in NASCAR’s top series.
I then thought back to the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East race I attended earlier in the summer at the short track in Clearfield. A Montoya show car was on the track prior to the start of the race and seemed to draw a negative reaction from the crowd.
In fact, I remember one man saying “Dale Earnhardt would’ve never hired a driver like that.”
Then, in the days following the Pocono weekend, I completely put the pieces together. I believe some race fans, particularly a group of fans in Central Pennsylvania, do not like these drivers simply because they come from other countries, in Central and South America. If that is the case, that is very sad because international drivers are just as talented as, and in some cases more talented than, U.S. drivers.
While I’ve always known this, it’s sad to really see discrimination still exists. A person should not be booed because of where they come from or the color of their skin.
Anyone who boos a driver just because they come from a different country should be deeply ashamed of themselves.
No one, from any walk of life, should ever be discriminated against because of where they come from.
