LEWISBURG — A 24-year-old Sunbury man was jailed in Union County Thursday on charges related to an alleged drive-by shooting Monday, June 1, a7 1704 West Market St., Lewisburg.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police reported that Julio Gonzalez, was located by US Marshals and taken into custody on an outstanding warrant. Police said he is the alleged shooter from the June 1 incident, which injured two men.
Gonzalez, taken into custody without incident, was charged with seven counts of attempted criminal homicide, seven counts of aggravated assault and single counts of criminal conspiracy to commit criminal homicide, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure.
Justin R. Calzada, 24, of Northumberland, is the alleged driver of the Subaru Forester. He was previously arrested on several felony counts, including five counts of aggravated assault and related conspiracy charges.
Daevon Boddon, 19, and Jaheem Lewis, 19, both of Lewisburg, were treated and released from hospitals after taking fire that evening. Boddon allegedly returned fire.
Gonzalez was arraigned in the Union County Courthouse by District Judge Jeffrey Rowe, Lewisburg, and jailed without bail.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
