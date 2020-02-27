LEWISBURG — When William Cameron Engine Company truck 2-2 is put in service in October, it will be of a type not seen in the area for some time.
WCEC Chief Jamie Blount called it a "tractor drawn tiller." Though notably longer than the company's other units, it still fits in the firehouse.
The 105-foot aerial unit will permit a person to climb it as well as being equipped with a water pump. Blount said the department's longest aerial currently in service is 79-feet.
Truck 2-2 will require a both driver and a navigator for the steerable trailer. Blount said all department personnel will go through an aerial operator course. It has a tiller instruction component in it and is nationally recognized.
"The training is a 40-hour course," Blount said. "We looked at scheduling the training late spring or early summer."
Tiller units, commonly associated with urban areas, can also be useful locally.
"It is designed to get into tighter spaces because it does articulate," Blount said. "If you look at some of the areas around us, including the borough of Lewisburg, there are quite a few tight places to try to navigate."
The farther-reaching aerial will provide protection for bigger buildings, notably but not exclusively the tower-like addition to Evangelical Community Hospital.
"It is not just the hospital tower, that's one location," Blount said. "We have large buildings at the university and some of our box stores are large, maybe not in height but in footprint. That additional height will provide us more reach."
WCEC insignia and lettering has yet to be applied. But due to the high cost of repainting, unit 2-2 will remain red rather than yellow like most WCEC units.
The 1997 Simon-Duplex unit was purchased from York Township, York County, for $24,000. When inspected prior to purchase, a consultant determined it to be in superior condition.
It was purchased with relief funds collected by the state from homeowners who bought homeowners insurance from out of state companies. Relief funds may also cover training and insurance.
