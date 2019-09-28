CSVT
WINFIELD — Work is progressing on the Northern Section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project in Northumberland, Union and Snyder counties.
Contractor Trumbull Corp. will continue placing the deck and setting beams of the river birdge.
There will be no significant traffic impacts.
Contractor New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co. Inc. completed the majority of northern section paving work for the season. However, motorists should be alert for slow-moving traffic and watch for trucks entering and exiting the work area.
For more information on the CSVT project, visit www.csvt.com.
I-80 restoration project continues
BLOOMSBURG — A highway restoration project on Interstate 80 in Columbia County switches in the week ahead to the eastbound direction between Buckhorn (exit 232) in Hemlock Township and Lightstreet (exit 236) in Scott Township.
Beginning at approximately 7 p.m. Sunday, a lane restriction on I-80 eastbound will be in effect at the project area.
Traffic will be restored to two lanes by 9 a.m. Friday.
Delays are expected, especially during hours of peak traffic. Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.
This project includes concrete patching, spall repair, joint sealing and diamond grinding on I-80 westbound and eastbound.
HRI, Inc., is the prime contractor on this $4.6 million project.
Base repairs on Route 35 in Snyder County
MONTOURSVILLE — A PennDOT maintenance crew in Snyder County is scheduled to complete base repairs on Route 35 in Selinsgrove Borough in Penn Township, Freeburg, in Washington Township and Mount Pleasant Mills in Perry Township on Monday, September 30.
The project is expected to be completed in just one day. Should inclement weather delay any of the project, work will take place Tuesday, Oct. 1.
Traffic will be controlled by flaggers in the work zone. Motorists are urged to drive with caution in the work zone and obey flaggers.
