MILTON — Due to the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus outbreak, the Milton High School Alumni Association has canceled the Alumni Association Emeritus reunion, which was scheduled for June 14 at the Watson Inn.
Members of the Class of 1970 and earlier classes are urged to contact other classmates to inform them of the cancelation.
For more information, visit miltonhsalumni.com.
