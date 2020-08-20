HARRISBURG — Confirmed new cases of COVID-19 in Union County totaled 22 based on data released Thursday by the state Department of Health. Two new deaths were reported in Northumberland County.
The Department of Health on Thursday confirmed 791 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 126,149. Fifteen new deaths were reported, bringing the statewide total to 7,538 since March.
Allegheny reported an increase of 100 cases and Philadelphia reported an increase of 109 cases, state data showed.
Local confirmed new cases increased by five in Northumberland County, three in Columbia and Montour counties, two in Snyder County and one in Lycoming County. No other local counties reported deaths.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 548 cases (22 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 430 cases (20 deaths)
• Columbia County, 469 cases (35 deaths)
• Union County, 327 cases (2 deaths)
• Snyder County, 112 cases (2 deaths)
• Montour County, 103 cases (3 deaths)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.