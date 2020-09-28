LEWISBURG — October marks Missions/Bible Conference Month at the Lewisburg Bible Church, 311 Hospital Drive, Lewisburg.
Each Sunday Morning will have a special presentation concerning missionary work being done to present the gospel and win.
During the 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, service there will be a Video by Steve Saint, "The Jungle Missionary," answering the question “How does a man come to love the people who killed his Father?”
Mitch Triestman, field representative for Friends of Israel, will speak during Sunday school and worship services at 9:15 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 11.
At 7 p.m. that same week, Oct. 11-16, Triestman will preach during a Bible conference.
The mission video "C.T. Studd, gifted athlete and pioneering missionary," will be shown at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 18.
During Sunday school and worship at 9:15 and 10:30 a.m. Oct. 25, missionaries Seth and Kaitlyn Sanford, Ethnos 360 Missionaries to Konomala, Papau, New Guinea, will speak.
