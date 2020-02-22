MUNCY — With the acquisition this week of a 200,000-square-foot warehouse in Lycoming County, the Milton-based Patton Warehousing now manages 2-million-square-feet of warehousing space across multiple states.
Steve Patton, president of Patton Logistic Group, confirmed that the warehousing arm of his company purchased a former Grizzly Industries building near the Lycoming Mall for $6 million.
“The reason that we had to look into Lycoming County is that I’m being held up to develop property in Milton due to the spadefoot toad issue,” he said.
Previously, Patton said he would like to invest $7 million to develop 86 acres of land he purchased in the Milton Industrial Park from the Milton Area Industrial Development Association.
However, those plans are on hold due to Department of Environmental Protection and Pennsylvania Fish and Boat commission regulations related to the toads being located on some of the property.
“That’s not the only reason I went to Muncy,” Patton said. “We had done some market research and determined that a lot of companies in the Lycoming County area were sending products to either Watsontown or Milton to be warehoused.”
He expects 20 new jobs to be created by his company purchasing the Grizzly facility.
“It is the nicest facility,” Patton said. “It may be the nicest facility I have ever been in. It is ready to go right now. I have trucks destined for that location already.
“I have this facility almost fully occupied a week after buying it,” he continued. “We’ve had, in the past two days since the news broke that I bought it, many phone calls from clients in the Williamsport area inquiring about the opportunity they may have to warehouse products there.”
With that in mind, he has already toured a second Grizzly building which is located nearby.
“I’m going to make an assessment and make a determination on whether to acquire that also,” Patton said.
He noted that Grizzly moved out of its facilities five years ago.
“I’m happy to be there and that the building was there for me and my company,” Patton said.
He added that the location is ideal, as it’s just 1 mile from Interstate 180.
“This warehouse brings us to 2-million-square-feet of managed warehouse space,” Patton said. “It seems like a lot. I can say that we are just getting started.”
Patton Logistics Group — which includes trucking, warehousing and logistics services — employs approximately 575 people in Pennsylvania, Ohio, New Jersey and Virginia.
