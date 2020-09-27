PITTSBURGH — UPMC Health Plan will continue to waive all deductibles, coinsurance, and copays for in-network, inpatient COVID-19 treatment for its members enrolled in its Medicare Advantage plans, fully-insured employer group and individual ACA plans, as well as in self-insured employer group plans that opt into this coverage.
This policy change is effective immediately and will stay in effect through Dec. 31, so long as permitted under current state and federal emergency declarations.
UPMC Health Plan will also continue to waive deductibles, copayments and cost-sharing for all in-network virtual visits (telehealth) with a health care provider, including through UPMC AnywhereCare, until Dec 31, so long as permitted under current state and federal emergency declarations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.