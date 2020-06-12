LEWISBURG — An Athletic Health and Safety Plan was adopted by Lewisburg Area School District (LASD) directors Thursday night.
Paula Reber, Lewisburg Area High School principal, said adoption was the first step toward a return of scholastic athletics from the spring shutdown. A template from the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) would soon follow for off-season and pre-season activities.
“It stresses things like weight room lifting and how many students can be in a space, basic health protocols,” Reber said. “We’ll have that very soon on the website. That’s one of the requirements.”
It was noted that activities would be phased in through a point system to ensure that conditions are safe for students. Mark Temple, athletic director, would monitor screening, which would determine when the district may go from one phase to another.
“If any point we see any increase in students being sick, looking at the state numbers, as well as whether our county goes back into yellow phase, would certainly play a factor in all of that,” Reber said.
Jordan Fetzer, director and board president, said passage would expedite preparation for the district’s athletic programs. It was approved without a dissenting vote.
Temple, retired from a teaching career, will serve as athletic director through the end of the month. To date, the district has not named a replacement.
Assistant Superintendent Cathy Moser said the rest of June would be busy as preparations for the upcoming school year were still being worked out. Information wold be shared in as many ways as possible.
Fetzer added that families should stay engaged by consulting the district website often. Facebook, texts, email and the board meeting agenda would all be used.
Maryanne Stanton was absent from the meeting.
