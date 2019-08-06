Serving to inspire others

MILTON — While he lives daily with cerebral palsy, a 2019 graduate of the Milton Area High School hopes the efforts he has made to help others serves as an inspiration for many.
Gregory Fleck, along with his brother Nicholas and Milton Area High School administrators, on Monday presented a $467.71 check to representatives from St. Joseph’s Center.
The check represented funds raised through projects carried out during Gregory’s first three years in high school.
Donations raised during his senior year were still being calculated early Monday. Later in the afternoon, Assistant Principal Mike Bergey confirmed Fleck’s efforts raised an additional $602 during the 2018-2019 school year.
“I want to help kids who are physically disabled,” Gregory said.
Sister Maryalice Jacquinot, the president of St. Joseph’s Center, said the facility is located in Scranton and is home to 88 people with physical or intellectual disabilities. The organization also operates smaller group homes throughout Lackawanna County.
While those who stay at St. Joseph’s Center’s main campus are covered by medical assistance, Jacquinot said that assistance only provides for their care. Funds must be raised to maintain the 100-year-old building.
Money raised through the efforts led by Gregory will be used to renovate bathrooms at the facility.
Kristin Fleck, Nicholas and Gregory’s mother, outlined some of Gregory’s fundraising efforts.
When Gregory was in ninth grade, he raised $158 for the center through a high school pep rally. During his 10th-grade year, $355 was raised through a talent show.
In his junior year, Gregory raise $168 through a second talent show which he organized at the school.
High School Principal Andrew Rantz noted that the check presented to St. Joseph Center’s represented only funds donated by Milton Area High School students and staff.
Kristin said Gregory also raised $1,000 in August 2018 by holding a fundraiser at Elmcroft of Lewisburg, where he worked at the time.
“I want to thank all of the people who helped me (raise funds),” Gregory said.
“I’m extremely proud (of Gregory),” Kristin said. “If he can do this, you can do it.”
While he enjoys interacting with others and is typically smiling and happy, Kristin said Gregory faces many daily struggles due to the cerebral palsy.
“Life is hard for him,” she said. “You don’t see it... If he can do this, everyone else can do it.”
Gregory believes his story can inspire others to raise funds for worthy causes.
“Do the best that you can do,” he said.
“I’ve always encouraged my boys to give of themselves,” Kristin said. “I don’t force anything upon them.”
Rantz praised Gregory for his fundraising efforts.
“Gregory is the man,” he said. “It’s something he’s extremely passionate about. Throughout all four years of high school, Gregory would always take the initiative to set up meetings with us (to plan fundraisers).”
Rantz also credited Gregory with inspiring others within the district to give to the cause.
“People are drawn to (Gregory),” Rantz said. “He’s so outgoing and warm and caring. That’s what draws people to him.”
Jacquinot said she’s impressed with Gregory’s efforts.
“It means a great deal to us to have someone like Gregory... raise funds,” she said. “When young people do it and are advocates, it’s inspiring to their peers.”
While Gregory has now graduated from the Milton Area High School, plans are being made to continue the school’s fundraising efforts for the St. Joseph Center.
Nicholas is entering ninth grade and said he will continue his brother’s tradition of organizing the fundraising efforts.
Staff writer Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 or email kevin@standard-journal.com.
