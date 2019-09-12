College Night at Lyco
WILLIAMSPORT — The Lycoming County Counselors Association and Lycoming College will be hosting a College Night for local high school students from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sep. 19, in the Keiper Recreation Center on the college’s campus.
Representatives from schools in Pennsylvania and a few surrounding states, as well as branches of the military, will be available to discuss the program offerings, internships, scholarships and research opportunities offered by their institutions.
Lycoming moves up in college rankings
WILLIAMSPORT — Lycoming College continued its climb up the U.S. News & World Report National Liberal Arts Colleges, landing at No. 117 in the 2020 ranking — up 14 spots from the 2019 ranking. Lycoming College has consistently risen in the rankings, moving up 47 spots since 2016.
In addition, Lycoming College received recognition for ranking No. 25 on the U.S. News Social Mobility National Liberal Arts Colleges list. The new Social Mobility ranking measures two factors assessing graduation rates of Pell-awarded students.
U.S. News & World Report provides objective college rankings that help students and their families compare the academic quality of higher education institutions across the country.
Lycoming College also rose in the Washington Monthly college rankings, claiming the No. 100 spot in the publication’s 2019 Liberal Arts Rankings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.